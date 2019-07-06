JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Lucknow office building fire: UP CM orders registration of FIR

Teacher stopped from sacrificing child in Assam
Business Standard

1 drowns, 1 missing off Marine Drive in south Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

One person Saturday drowned and another is missing in the Arabian Sea off Marine Drive in the metropolis here, a civic official said.

The incident happened at around 2pm during high tide, the BMC disaster management official added.

"Javed Khan (22) was brought out and rushed to GT Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Search for the other person is continuing with teams from the Navy and police pitching in," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 22:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU