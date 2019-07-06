1 drowns, 1 missing off Marine Drive in south Mumbai

One person Saturday drowned and another is missing in the Arabian Sea off Marine Drive in the metropolis here, a civic official said.

The incident happened at around 2pm during high tide, the BMC disaster management official added.

"Javed Khan (22) was brought out and rushed to GT Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Search for the other person is continuing with teams from the Navy and police pitching in," he said.

