One held for robbing cabbie, attacking TV crew in Delhi

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a cab driver last month after firing at him on National Highway 24 near Khichripur here, police said Saturday.

The accused, Sabir, was also involved in opening fire at a channel crew in south Delhi last month, they said.

A cab driver filed a complaint alleging that he was going to Ghaziabad from the IGI airport on June 5 around 2.30 am when two bike-borne men intercepted him on NH 24 near Khichripur and signalled him to stop the car, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan said.

When the cab driver did not stop the vehicle, the pillion rider fired at him, police said.

The bullet hit the complainant in the left knee, following which he stopped the car and the accused robbed him of his mobile phone and cash, they said.

On June 9, another complainant reported that he was accosted by two men when they were going on Barapulla flyover towards INA market by the cab with his crew and driver.

When they reached near Suchna Bhawan, the duo came on a bike and the rider showed a pistol to the driver and signalled him to stop the car, police said.

When the driver did not stop the car, the motorcycle rider fired three shots at their cab. The crew, however, managed to escape from the spot, he said.

With the help of CCTV footage, Tayyab and Shahid were arrested earlier and on their instance, Sabir was also held on Friday, Ranjan said.

A sophisticated automatic pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

The bike and the gun which were used in the alleged attack on the TV crew were recovered from Sabir, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)