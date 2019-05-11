Delhi woman alleges gang rape by neighbours

A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang raped by two of her neighbours in their house in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said Saturday.

The woman claimed that the incident took place on May 4. However, she has refused to undergo a medical examination, they said.

In her complaint, she said that the culprits' mother and sister called her to their home where she was offered a drink. After consuming it, she lost consciousness and woke up in a nearby park, hours later, a senior police said.

She felt pain in her private parts and rushed back home where she reported the matter to her uncle, who helped her approach the police, the said.

A case has been registered based on the woman's statement, police said, adding they are probing the allegations.

