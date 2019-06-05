1 million saplings planted in Meghalaya on Environment Day

-
The people of Meghalaya planted 1.5 million saplings the World Environment Day on Wednesday as part of the state's 'one citizen one tree' campaign, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.
The campaign was launched in June last year and the momentum has picked up with specific directions to deputy commissioners, BDOs and government departments to take part in the event, officials said.
"Happy to announce that #Meghalaya planted today 1.5 million trees. Thank you citizens and all officials and stakeholders for your pledge and support for #OneCitizenOneTree campaign," Sangma tweeted.
This is the beginning and more saplings will be planted, he said.
The Chief Minister took a whirlwind tour of the Khasi Hills and planted saplings first at Langkyrdem village and then at Smit and Nongkrem villages.
Conrad also interacted with school children and told them about the need to plant more trees and take responsibility to nurture them.
