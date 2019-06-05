Four held for robbing employee of 840 gms gold jewellery

This seemed straight from a movie and the four protagonists included a woman who landed in the police

The gang engineered an accident to rob a jewellery shop employee of 840 grams gold here Tuesday, police said.

The employee was going on his two-wheeler with the gold jewellery when he was rammed by a motorcycle rider at Ramar Koil street.

As he fell down on the road, CCTV footage showed the motorcycle rider approaching on the pretext of helping him and two others on another two-wheeler snatching the bag containing the ornaments valued at Rs 16 lakh and fleeing, police said.

After viewing the footage, a police team managed to nab one of the culprits, Raja, who allegedly rammed the two-wheeler, Wednesday.

Following his interrogation, a former employee of the jewellery store, Badrinath, was arrested.

had reportedly tipped the others about the of the jewellery worker, police said.

Two others- and his wife, a law student, were later arrested in connection with the case, police said.

The car in which they were travelling was seized.

Police recovered 246 grams of gold ornaments from and 444 grams from the couple besides a motorcycle.

