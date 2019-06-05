JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Four held for robbing employee of 840 gms gold jewellery

Production resumes at world's biggest Nutella plant
Business Standard

Lawyer: Chinese woman in Mar-a-Lago case is mentally sound

AP  |  West Palm Beach 

Attorneys for the Chinese woman charged with illegally entering President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort say she is mentally competent and should not be blocked from serving as her own lawyer.

Assistant federal public defender Kristy Militello wrote in court documents filed in Florida this week that Yujing Zhang wouldn't meet with a psychologist, but in interviews with her attorneys appears mentally competent.

Zhang stunned U.S. District Judge Roy Altman last month when she said she wanted to fire the public defenders and represent herself. He tried to dissuade her but said he would allow it if she were found competent. He has scheduled a hearing next week.

Zhang is charged with trespassing at Mar-a-Lago on March 30 and lying to Secret Service agents. The 33-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU