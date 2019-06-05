Cabinet panel on security formed

The on Security (CCS) was constituted on Wednesday.

The key panel, which deals with issues related to national security and foreign affairs, is headed by the and has the defence, home, external affairs and as its members.

The present CCS, headed by Narendra Modi, has Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and as its members, sources in the said.

The cabinet panels are constituted or reconstituted when a new takes over or the cabinet undergoes a reshuffle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)