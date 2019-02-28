1 more arrested over Pak flag 'photo' in J'khand

One more accused was arrested in Jharkhand's district on Thursday in connection with a photo on purportedly showing 11 youths wearing shirts made out of the flag, taking the total number of persons held to six.

There was no untoward incident reported on Thursday, station incharge Susma Kumar said, adding that Section 144 continued at Baidpur village -- around 180 km east of Ranchi.

Raids are being carried out at different places to trace the other five accused, the said.

Prohibitory orders were clamped after residents of Nirsa block, who were celebrating the Indian air strikes on a in Pakistan's Balakot on Tuesday, saw a group photo of 11 local youths on in shirts made out of Pakistan's national flag.

An angry mob had surrounded the houses of the 11 youths appearing in the photo and vandalised them on Tuesday evening.

Besides sedition charges, Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (maliciously insulting the religious beliefs of any class) of the Indian Penal Code were registered against all the accused, the added.

