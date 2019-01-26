1 student killed after Texas school bus hit by train

An East Texas school district says one student has been killed and two other individuals were injured after a school bus was hit by a train.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports the collision took place around 4 pm Friday when the bus was in a train crossing in Athens, located about 70 miles southeast of Dallas.
In a statement, the Athens school district says an unidentified male middle school student was killed. An unidentified female elementary school student was injured and flown to a Dallas hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.
The school district says no other students were on the bus.
The bus driver was also injured and taken to a hospital.
A cause of the collision was not immediately known.
