1 student killed after Texas school bus hit by train

AP  |  Athens 

An East Texas school district says one student has been killed and two other individuals were injured after a school bus was hit by a train.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports the collision took place around 4 pm Friday when the bus was in a train crossing in Athens, located about 70 miles southeast of Dallas.

In a statement, the Athens school district says an unidentified male middle school student was killed. An unidentified female elementary school student was injured and flown to a Dallas hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The school district says no other students were on the bus.

The bus driver was also injured and taken to a hospital.

A cause of the collision was not immediately known.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 11:35 IST

