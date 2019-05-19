10.87 pc polling till 9 am in PM's constituency

The constituency of recorded 10.87 per cent polling till 9 am.

In this constituency, 18.54 lakh electorates will cast their votes in 1,819 polling booths, of which 273 are categorised as 'critical'.

has set up 145 model booths and one pink booth which will be operated only by women.

Authorities have appealed to people to come out in large numbers to cast votes in Varanasi, which had reported 58.35 per cent polling in 2014.

All five assembly segments in this constituency are-- Rohaniya, VaranasiNorth,VaranasiSouth, Cantonment and Sevapuri.

Modi's main challengers are Congress's and SP-BSP candidate

In 2014, had defeated Aam Aadmi PartychiefArvind Kejriwalby a margin of 3.37 lakh.

Last time, had got 56.37 per cent votes out of the total polled and there was a swing of 25.85 votes in his favour from 2009, when Murli Manohar Joshi had got 30.5 per cent votes for the BJP.

In 2009, the SP and the BSP contested separately, their combined vote share was 46.6 per cent which was more that of the BJP.

