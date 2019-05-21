JUST IN
10 injured in fire caused by cylinder blast in Jogeshwari

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

At least 10 people were injured Tuesday in a cylinder blast inside a house in suburban Jogeshwari, police said.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm at a home in Hanuman Chawl in the suburb's Behram Baug locality, leading to a blaze, an official said.

"At least ten people have sustained burns. They were shifted to a nearby hospital and five of them were discharged after preliminary treatment," he said.

Fire Brigade personnel managed to douse the blaze by 9:15pm, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 22:26 IST

