10 injured in fire caused by cylinder blast in Jogeshwari

At least 10 people were injured Tuesday in a cylinder blast inside a house in suburban Jogeshwari, police said.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm at a home in Hanuman Chawl in the suburb's Behram Baug locality, leading to a blaze, an said.

"At least ten people have sustained burns. They were shifted to a nearby hospital and five of them were discharged after preliminary treatment," he said.

personnel managed to douse the blaze by 9:15pm, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

