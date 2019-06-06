JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kairana SHO suspended over corruption charges
Business Standard

10 killed in Pakistan during armed clash on Eid

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Two rival groups opened indiscriminate fire at each other after Eid prayers in Pakistan Punjab province, killing at least 17 people and injuring nine others.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil of Multan district.

The two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing after a dispute, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the members of one group were returning to their homes after offering Eid prayers when assailants from another group attacked them.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a detailed report from the regional police officer (RPO) of Multan on the incident.

He directed the RPO to arrest the culprits without delay.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 10:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU