10 killed in Pakistan during armed clash on Eid

Two rival groups opened indiscriminate fire at each other after Eid prayers in province, killing at least 17 people and injuring nine others.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil of district.

The two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing after a dispute, Geo reported.

According to sources, the members of one group were returning to their homes after offering Eid prayers when assailants from another group attacked them.

Chief Minister sought a detailed report from the (RPO) of on the incident.

He directed the RPO to arrest the culprits without delay.

