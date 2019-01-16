JUST IN
100 ft high Tricolour at Guwahati Railway station

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

The Guwahati Railway Station Wednesday got a 100 feet high Tricolour, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesman said here.

The flag here was part of the Railway ministry's decision to install 100 feet high Tricolor in 75 busiest railway stations across across the country, the official said.

"A 100 feet high Tricolour flies over Guwahati railway station for the first such high national in any railway station in northeast India", the NF Railway tweeted.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 21:25 IST

