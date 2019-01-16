97 bovines rescued from clutches of animal smugglers: Police

The police has rescued 97 bovines from the clutches of animal smugglers at Sithio near here, a said Wednesday.

The police intercepted three trucks carrying cows and oxen on Tuesday while the cattle smugglers were taking them, the said.

However, the cattle smugglers managed to escape, he said, adding that the cattle have been kept at a ground near Dhurwa and being given fodder and water.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)