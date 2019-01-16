JUST IN
97 bovines rescued from clutches of animal smugglers: Police

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

The police has rescued 97 bovines from the clutches of animal smugglers at Sithio near here, a police officer said Wednesday.

The police intercepted three trucks carrying cows and oxen on Tuesday while the cattle smugglers were taking them, the officer said.

However, the cattle smugglers managed to escape, he said, adding that the cattle have been kept at a ground near Dhurwa and being given fodder and water.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 21:20 IST

