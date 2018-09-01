10th round of tripartite talks held, next round in December

The 10th round of the tripartite talk between the Centre, government and United Naga Council (UNC) was held at the district headquarters town Saturday, a state government release said.

The talk was chaired by Satyendra Garg, joint (NE),

government was represented by Agriculture minister V Hangkhanlian, Thokchom Radheshyam, Losii Dikho, Tribal Affairs and and Revenue department T Ranjit Singh, it said.

The UNC team was represented by Gaidon Kamei, S Milan, All Naga Students' Association, and Naga Women's Union

The UNC is the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur.

During the talk, the requested for some more time to come out with a concrete proposal regarding the UNC's demand for roll-back the decision of the previous to create seven new districts in the state.

It was decided in the meeting that the next meeting will be held in December.

The first round of tripartite talk was held on March 19, 2017, the release added.

