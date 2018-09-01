Coal India posts 3.2% rise in output in Aug

State-owned today posted 3.2 per cent rise in output at 38.8 million tonnes (MT) for the month of August.

The company's output was at 37.59 million tonnes (MT) in August, 2017, said in a filing to BSE.

The company's April-August output increased by 11.9 per cent to 216.23 MT, over 193.12 MT, the filing said.

accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

had earlier said that there was an urgent need to revisit its one billion tonnes output programme following changes in the environmental paradigm and coal demand.

The government had earlier set a target of 1 billion tonnes of coal output by FY2019-20 for

