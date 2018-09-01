IIT Kharagpur bags 238 internship offers

A total of 238 offers, including international ones, came in the first month of the internship season at IIT Kharagpur, the institute said Saturday.

While recruited the highest number of interns for its Bengaluru operations with 24 students, and hired 12 and 11 interns, respectively, for their operations abroad, an IIT KGP statement said.

Other recruiters included Microsoft, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Rubrik and

The students will join as interns in the companies during the May-June period of 2019 for 8 weeks.

