11 people arrested in connection with burglary in DEO office

With the arrest of six more people police have nabbed 11 people in connection with the burglary at the office of the district election in district, a senior police said Saturday.

of Police H L told over phone that six people were detained Friday while earlier five persons, including two women, all of them working at the district election office, were arrested by the officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Sub-Divisional Police (SDPO) of

The burglary apparently occurred on August 23 night in which filled in forms of Brus in the relief camps in for inclusion of their names in the voters list were stolen.

The district administration had filed an FIR on August 24 night, the SP said.

Election officials who conducted revision of voters' lists in the relief camps in North district returned on August 19 and began working on the genuineness of the claims by Brus lodged in the relief camps.

The unfinished electoral roll papers were left in the district election office on the night of August 23 and were found missing the next day.

Meanwhile, of S B Joshi and under visited Mamit town today to enquire into the incidence of burglary of claims and objection forms from the office of the district election officer.

The EC team met the district deputy commissioner, SP and members of the SIT on the actions taken by the district administration and the police.

