Root fights as England reach 92/3 at lunch on day 3

Skipper showed glimpses of form despite England top-order putting up another flop show reaching 92 for 3 in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test.

England now have an overall lead of 65 runs with seven wickets in hand but will have an advantage having dismissed Keaton Jennings (36) at the of lunch.

Root and Jennings put on 59 runs for the third wicket as (1/16) struck at the of lunch as Jennings was trapped leg before for 36 runs, with the DRS referral going against the batsman. Root was unbeaten on 30 runs.

England lead by 65 runs, after overcoming the 27-run deficit to in the first innings.

Starting from overnight 6-0, England made a slow start with openers Jennings and (12) made a slow start, putting on 24 for the first wicket. They were more intent on staying at the wicket, even as Indian pacers didn't get as much purchase they did in the first innings.

Despite slow proceedings, Jasprit Bumrah (1/31) got the breakthrough in the 13th over as Cook edged to KL Rahul at second slip, who held a juggling catch on third attempt.

Surprisingly, Moeen Ali (9) was given a promotion and batted at number three, albeit managing only nine runs for the second-wicket partnership.

Ishant Sharma (1-11) nicked him off in the 16th over, with Rahul holding another low catch at second slip. Replays suggested that he managed to get fingers under the ball, and Ali had to walk back.

It was his 11th catch in the series, the most for an Indian in England, going past Rahul Dravid's 10 catches in the 2002 four-Test series here.

Root then came out to bat at number four, and along with Jennings, pulled his side out of trouble. While the latter dug in deep and fought hard to preserve his wicket, the former was easier on the eyes and punished any loose balls. Root hit four fours during his 50-ball stay thus far.

The duo put on 50 from 84 balls for the third wicket as England started to recover from their slow start in the morning session. But Shami left them to do it all over again right at the break.

