NCP targets Tawde over pending draft bill on coaching classes

Citing the recent fire tragedy, the Monday accused Tawde of sitting on a draft bill that seeks to regulate private coaching classes and ensure fire audits, inviting a sharp rebuke from the BJP

Alleging a quid pro quo between Tawde and tutors' association, appealed to Chief to ensure that the bill gets passed in the

Hitting back, Tawde accused Deshmukh of politicising the episode, which he said was "unfortunate".

In the same breath, he dared the to prove the quid pro quo angle.

Twenty two students had died on May 24 when fire engulfed their coaching institute in the Gujarat city.

Deshmukh said there are around 1.10 lakh private coaching classes in Maharashtra, including 30,000 to 35,000 in alone.

He alleged that fire audit was not being conducted across the coaching classes, which he said are located in densely located areas.

"The Surat-like incident can very much occur in or The is sitting on it. There is a quid pro quo between him and private coaching classes' association," he alleged.

Deshmukh said the draft bill is pending before the minister since March 28, 2018.

"The minister had assured to bring the law based on the draft, but there has been no execution," he added.

Terming Deshmukh's remarks "unfortunate", Tawde asked whether the former minister was "sleeping" when the draft was being worked out.

He further said the provisions in the Act would have troubled household women tutors as well as poor students who take tuitions to support their higher

"Therefore, some changes are being made in the draft bill," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)