12 more killed in UP rains

Twelve more people were killed and fourteen injured in overnight rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, a said Tuesday.

According to reports, three people were killed each in Gonda and Kushinagar districts, two in Mirzapur and one person died each in Bahraich, Sitapur, and Etah, told reporters here.

"Twelve people were killed and 14 injured in rain-related incidents, including in lightning strike, since Monday night," he said.

In this period, as many as 226 houses/huts were damaged and three of cattle died, he said.

