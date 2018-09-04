Winston Churchill portrait may fetch USD 25k at auction

A rare, signed photograph of former UK dressed in uniform as a of the is expected to sell for USD 25,000 at an auction.

According to the US-based RR Auction, the photo is signed at the top in ink, " S. Churchill, Lieut. 4th Hussars, Septr. 1898."



In 1899, the 24-year-old Churchill, a in the 4th of the British Army, sailed for Egypt, where he was to join the 21st Lancers and report on Herbert Kitchener's military campaign in the for

After arriving in Cairo, they headed down the to take part in the Battle of Omdurman against the of Sudanese leader on September 2, 1899.

was critical of Kitchener's actions during the decisive British-Egyptian victory, particularly in his unmerciful treatment of enemy wounded and his desecration of Muhammad Ahmad's tomb.

Back in England by October, wrote an account of the campaign, published as The River War in November 1899.

A remarkable signed portrait from a foundational period of his youthful military service, just before embarking upon a career in politics.

The bidding for the closes on September 12.

