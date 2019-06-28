13 Indians to take part in NBA Academy Games in Atlanta

Thirteen young Indian hoopsters are proceeding to the USA to take part in the third NBA Academy Games to be held from July 9 to 14 in Atlanta.

Among those picked are three from Punjab and two each from Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, said a media release Friday.

The slected hoopsters are Manoj Sisodiya (MP), Amaan Sandhu (Punjab), Achintya Krishna (Karnataka), Lokendra Singh (Rajasthan), Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak (Mizoram), Harsh Dagar (Haryana), Pranav Prince (Kerala), Arvinder Singh (Punjab), Manjot Singh (Punjab), Kushal Singh (UP), Harshwardhan Tomar (MP), Vikrant (Haryana) and Pritish Kokate (Maharashtra).

NBA Academy Games are a series of exhibition matches featuring prospects from the seven NBA Academies and other teams.

The series of exhibition games would feature prospects from the NBA Academies in Australia, China, India, Mexico and Senegal, along with two select teams of top international prospects, the release said.

In addition to exhibition games between the NBA Academies and international select teams, these Games would also see NBA Academy coaches leading the prospects through a variety of activities, the release added.

