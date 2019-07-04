13 injured in quake in China's Sichuan province

At least 13 people were injured after a 5.6-magnitude tremor jolted southwestern China's Sichuan Province on Thursday.

The quake struck Gongxian County at a depth of 8 km at 10:17 am (local time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The county government said 13 injured residents have been sent to a hospital for treatment, state-run Xinhua agency reported.

Experts said the moderate quake was an aftershock after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in Changning County in mid-June, which killed 13 people and injured 200 and aftershocks in the area will continue for a long period of time.

The aftershock exacerbated house and infrastructure damages and personnel have been dispatched to repair damaged roads, according to the local government.

A total of 62 aftershocks with magnitude above 3.0 have been recorded since the Changning earthquake, and the latest aftershock in Gongxian was the largest one, according to the provincial seismological bureau.

On June 23, Thirty-one people were injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Gongxian County in the southwest province.

Twenty-one of them were hospitalised for observation and treatment, officials of the city of Yibin told media.

The quake struck at 10:29 p.m. (local time) Saturday, at a depth of 10 km. The epicentre is monitored at 28.43 degrees north latitude and 104.77 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)