JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Enhancement of forest dept staff, infra: NGT directs Delhi Delhi chief secretary to furnish report

Kosovo bans Serbian officials in latest diplomatic row
Business Standard

Pak trying to hoodwink international community with cosmetic steps against terror groups: India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pakistan is trying to hoodwink the international community with its "cosmetic" steps against terror groups, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

The MEA's response came after Pakistan claimed that it had "booked"

Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close associates for "terrorism financing" in 23 cases, amidst growing global pressure on Islamabad to act against militant groups launching deadly attacks in India.

"Pakistan is trying to hoodwink the international community on taking action against terror groups.

"Let us not get fooled by cosmetic steps against terror groups by Pakistan," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU