132 MT fly ash utilised in infra projects out of 196 MT generated in 2017-18: Govt

Utilisation of fly ash, a byproduct of burning pulverized coal in power plants, in infrastructure projects across the country has increased from 66.6 million tonnes (MT) in 2008-09 to 132 MT in 2017-18, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javdekar told Lok Sabha on Friday.
"As per the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report, fly ash generation and utilization was 196 MT and 132 MT, respectively, from 167 coal/lignite based thermal power plants in the country during 2017-18," Javedkar said in written response to a question put forth by a Member of Parliament.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) issued the first fly ash notification on September 14, 1999, which has subsequently been amended in 2003, 2009 and 2016 in order to enhance the fly ash utilisation in various infrastructure development projects.
The notification, which was issued in 1999 first, mandates the use of fly ash and fly ash-based products in construction projects, construction of embankments of roads or flyovers, reclamation of low lying areas, backfilling or stowing of mines, agriculture, etc.
Javdekar said, "The utilisation of fly ash has increased from 66.6 MT in 2008-09 to a level of 132 MT in 2017-18."
On November 8 last year, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had directed all the state pollution control boards (SPCBs) and pollution control committees (PCCs) to ensure compliance with relevant provisions of the fly ash notification by all brick manufacturing units, agencies and authorities that are undertaking construction of building, roads, fly overs.
Currently, coal-based plants are located in 20 states across the country.
