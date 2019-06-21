132 MT fly ash utilised in infra projects out of 196 MT generated in 2017-18: Govt

Utilisation of fly ash, a byproduct of burning pulverized in power plants, in infrastructure projects across the country has increased from 66.6 million tonnes (MT) in 2008-09 to 132 MT in 2017-18, Minister told Lok Sabha on Friday.

"As per the (CEA) report, generation and utilization was 196 MT and 132 MT, respectively, from 167 coal/lignite based thermal power plants in the country during 2017-18," Javedkar said in written response to a question put forth by a

The Ministry of Environment, (MOEF&CC) issued the first notification on September 14, 1999, which has subsequently been amended in 2003, 2009 and 2016 in order to enhance the utilisation in various infrastructure development projects.

The notification, which was issued in 1999 first, mandates the use of fly ash and fly ash-based products in construction projects, construction of embankments of roads or flyovers, reclamation of low lying areas, backfilling or stowing of mines, agriculture, etc.

On November 8 last year, the Board (CPCB) had directed all the state boards (SPCBs) and committees (PCCs) to ensure compliance with relevant provisions of the fly ash notification by all brick manufacturing units, agencies and authorities that are undertaking construction of building, roads, fly overs.

Currently, coal-based plants are located in 20 states across the country.

