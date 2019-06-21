Gaurav Gill given charge of JK Tyre's revamped rallying programme

on Friday joined hands with India's number one for their revamped rallying programme.

The three-time and six times Indian National Rally champion, who began his sparkling career as a Go-karting prodigy almost two decades ago, will return to lead Team Rallying's charge in all national and international events.

The tyre manufacture will also support Gill's selective campaign in the World Rally Championship 2 after he parted ways with longtime sponsor MRF.

"I am thrilled to be back with JK Tyre under whose guidance and inspiration I learnt everything about this beautiful sport," said

will embark on a bold new journey later this month, starting with the Champions Yacht Club in Chennai.

"We are delighted to have one of the world's finest rallying talent with us," Sanjay Sharma, Head- Motorsport, JK Tyre, said.

"He will not only strengthen our immediate rallying thrust but more excitingly will work with us to develop the next generation of drivers. Gaurav's experience and expertise will also come in handy for the brand in testing and developing even more robust tyres," he added.

Gill, who is easily at the peak of his driving as also his fitness, will make a fresh assault on key international events, with his eyes firmly locked on the European Rally Championship, to begin with. He will continue to pursue his long-cherished dream of making his presence felt in the World Rally Championship 2, taking part in at least some of its events.

The immediate goal is to zero in on young talented drivers from the existing grid, sharpen them and absorb them for bigger things if they show the aptitude for it. A full-fledged JK Tyre Rallying team too will soon be launched even as international FIA- R2 spec cars of various Indian manufacturers are being developed with collaborations and inputs from world-class tuners and teams by JK Tyre.

"The sport has given me everything that I have today. I want to give something back to it, even as I chase my other goals in JK is the perfect platform for both. Their programme has been designed to help new talent be on par with international counterparts, honing their skills in the most conducive environment and ambience, Gill said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)