14 AMU students booked for 'sedition' after reports of Owaisi visit trigger protests

Fourteen Muslim University students, including their union chief, were booked under charges after protests on the campus following reports of a planned visit by AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi, officials said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, some AMU students allegedly had an altercation with a TV channel crew which had come to film the visit that ultimately did not take place, they said.

The members held a separate demonstration against the visit, demanding that the should be banned from the campus.

The students were booked under charges after a complaint was filed by or activist Mukesh Lodhi, alleging that he was assaulted amid chants of pro- slogans by some students, police said.

Protesting the police action, a "class boycott" call has been given by the students' union.

Security has also been beefed in the area and has been deployed around the campus amid other protests, including one in which a motorcycle belonging to an member was set on fire, a said.

The main approach road leading to the university campus at IG Khan Crossing was closed by police as a precautionary measure.

sources said will also be off in city.

ABVP activists staged a protest near the Faiz Gate of the university after some claimed that Owaisi was invited to address a function organised by the

They demanded that he be not allowed to enter the campus. Owaisi, however, did not turn up.

An AMU said a TV channel team, which had come to cover the anticipated event, had an altercation with some students while they were filming inside the campus.

The said the channel had not sought permission from authorities for live coverage and when the university staff pointed this out, there was a heated exchange in which some students were also involved.

The claimed they were roughed up by some students while they were filming on the campus and their camera was smashed.

Complaints were lodged at the Station by both the AMU authorities and the TV channel crew.

A complaint was also filed by members which alleged that they were beaten up near the Faiz Gate and a motorcycle, belonging to one of them, was set on fire.

It was not immediately clear if this incident was also related to Owaisi's visit.

of Police told that a number of complaints were given by different groups at the station and the police were in the process of filing the reports.

Meanwhile, a group of students gathered at Bab-e-Syed Gate, demanding the suspension of Ajay Singh, a who is a postgraduate student in the

He is the grandson of BJP MLA Dalvir Singh.

Late last night, cases under sections 124-A (sedition), section 307 (attempt to murder) and eight other sections of the IPC were registered against 14 students, including the of students' union and vice on the complaint of BJYM's Mukesh Lodhi.

He alleged that when he was driving across the AMU Circle, these students surrounded him and launched a "murderous assault" and raised pro- slogans.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that two more complaints were received at station on behalf of AMU students and AMU officials.

An said these reports were being examined and FIR will be filed "after due investigation".

AMU has issued an advisory to students, asking them "not to move out of campus as a precautionary measure".

