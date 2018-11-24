14 Palestinian protesters wounded by Israeli gunfire: Gaza ministry

At least 14 Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli gunfire during protests along the border, the enclave's health ministry said, as a lull in deadly violence held after a truce deal last week.

Thousands of demonstrators turned out for the protests but largely kept their distance from the fortified frontier.

said 14 people were injured by fire along the border, including "a child shot in the chest east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp" in the central Strip.

An said protesters held back from launching burning tyres or balloons carrying flaming material towards - tactics they have frequently employed since the border protests began in March.

Demonstrators were directed "to keep back from the separation fence and to maintain peaceful protests... to give a chance to Egyptian efforts to calm things down", an organiser told AFP.

It marked the second straight Friday of lighter protests since an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire on November 13 ended the worst flare-up between and Gaza's Islamist rulers since a 2014 war.

Efforts to reach a more lasting truce have angered Israeli right-wing rivals of

It brought the government to the brink of collapse when the defence resigned last week and took his party out of the ruling coalition.

Netanyahu was able to avoid snap elections when another key pledged on Monday to stay on board, despite sharp disagreements with the

border tensions have soared since the March 30 start of what the Palestinians call the "Great March of Return", a mass protest movement demanding the right for Palestinians to return to homes they fled or were expelled from during the war surrounding Israel's creation.

Protesters have often moved right up to the border fence every Friday and occasionally breached it.

At least 235 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly by Israeli fire during border clashes but also by air strikes.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period. A senior said a delegation headed by the Islamist group had arrived in on Wednesday to meet with Egyptian officials on efforts to "stabilise the truce" with

The meeting was also expected to address reconciliation between and its rival party Fatah, headed by Palestinian

