14-yr-old boy stabbed to death by three juveniles over friendship with girl

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by three juveniles in central over his friendship with the girlfriend of one of the accused, police said Saturday.

The three accused have been apprehended, they said.

When the boy was standing near his house on Friday night, four boys called him to discuss some matter. However, the discussion led to a quarrel following which they allegedly stabbed him multiple times, a said.

As the victim screamed for help, the accused fled from the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his mother where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police said.

During interrogation, the juveniles told police that the girlfriend of one of them became friends with victim. Few weeks ago, the boy was asked not to speak to the girl but he continued to do so, the said.

Enraged over this, the accused hatched a conspiracy with his three friends and killed the boy, he said, adding police are still trying to trace another accused involved in the incident.

