16 people killed in road accident in Pak

Two vehicles carrying passengers collided head-on in Pakistan's province on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people and injuring four others, police said.

The passenger van was travelling to Dera from when it collided with a pick-up truck near the Sipena Bandi Village in Karak, resulting in death of 16 people.

Four other injured were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

"The collision caused bursting of the CNG cylinder of the van, thereby causing casualties. Investigation is underway," police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)