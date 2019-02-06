Refractory maker Dalmia-OCL acquires Germany-based GSB Group for Rs 122 cr

Dalmia-OCL, a part of Bharat Group, Wednesday announced acquisition of German specialty for 15 million euros (nearly Rs 122 crore), which would help the company to expand in

With the acquisition, will get access to the and refractory industry in and technology to make

Refractory is a specialised heat-resistant material used in making cement, steel, copper, aluminium etc.

GSB Group has two production sites -- at (Germany) and Bhilai (India).

is betting on the growing demand in India, which would stimulate the consumption of refractories here.

"Dalmia-OCL's end-to-end refractory portfolio and GSB's access to European will make this combination a strong competitor in Europe," said.

According to him, Bharat Group is putting around 15 million euros for the acquisition and this would be funded with a "mix of debt and internal accruals."



Nagpal further said the acquisition will give the company newer resources and talents in which will help strengthen "our capability in India, which is the fastest growing market for refractories in the world."



Domestic is expected to produce 300 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of steel by 2030 from the exiting 100 MTPA and this would provide a good opportunity to the company.

"Given the ambitious target, there is a huge demand for refractory and that is why we have started on this business aggressively," he said.

The company is targeting the growing consumption of in various sectors, including automobile and home appliances industry.

Besides, Bharat Group has plans to sell its products from to Europe.

Dalmia-OCL is India's second-largest refractory company with a production capacity of 250,000 tonne a year.

The company expects a revenue of Rs 800 crore this year and 60 per cent of this would be contributed by the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)