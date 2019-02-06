Sedition case involving JNU students is exhaustive, taking time: MoS Home tells RS

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Police charges Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition case
Kanhaiya Kumar questions timing of chargesheet, says it's politically motivated
Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khaild will be charged soon in sedition case: Delhi Police chief
JNU sedition case: Court to consider chargesheet against Kanhaiya, others on Jan 19
Kanhaiya Kumar among 10 chargesheeted as main accused in JNU sedition case
-
The sedition case involving some students of Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) is exhaustive, involving many accused, witnesses and hence the matter is taking time, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the case registered with the Vasant Kunj (North) in Delhi under sections 124-A/147/149/120-B/34 of IPC against some students and leaders of JNU in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate on January 14, 2019.
"As reported by Delhi Police, the investigation was exhaustive, involving many accused/suspects, exhibits and witnesses, and hence, the time taken," he said replying to a written question on whether it is a fact that the Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against JNU student leaders for sedition.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU