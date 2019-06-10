Una in HP records its hottest day in 14 years

Himachal Pradesh's district experienced the hottest day in 14 years on Monday, the said.

sizzled at 45.2 degrees Celsius, said.

The previous highest temperature in was the same recorded on June 21, 2005, he added.

The maximum temperatures increased from 2-4 degrees Celsius in the state on Monday.

The maximum temperature in Bilaspur was 42.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 42.1 in Hamirpur, 41 in Kangra and Sundernagar each, 40.2 in Mandi, 39 in Chamba, 38.2 in Bhuntar, 37.8 in Nahan, 35.8 in Palampur and 33.8 in Dharamshala.

Tourist place Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, while capital Shimla saw its maximum at 30.3 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 26.3, tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa 24.9, Kufri and Keylong recorded 23.2 degrees Celsius each.

The lowest temperature was recorded in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 7 degrees Celsius.

The state may get some relief from scorching heat Tuesday as the has predicted rain on June 11 and 12.

The has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds for plains, low and mid hills of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

