HC rejects insurance company's plea over police action in cheating case

The Monday declined to restrain the city police from pulling up the of Company who have been accused of

Justice N rejected a plea from the company for a court direction to not harass its employees over a case of registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

An FIR was filed following a complaint from the owner of a Jaguar car against the insurer for failing to give compensation for the damage caused to his vehicle during the floods in August last.

When the case came up for hearing, the clarified that once an FIR was filed, the court cannot grant such relief and that the petitioner can only approach the court concerned to seek anticipatory bail.

The matter relates to an claim plea of Sunpark Global Impex, which owns the car.

According to the claim, the vehicle got damaged during the floods.

The claim was made for Rs 43 lakh.

However, based on doubts with regard to the occurrence of the loss in the flood and the fact that the ownership of the car was transferred to another person, the company rejected the claim.

Aggrieved, the lodged a complaint with the CCB for offences under section 420 of IPC against the insurer.

Now, claiming that the dispute is a simple damage claim under a contract of which is civil in nature, the petitioner has moved the court contending that failure on part of the insurer to settle the claim cannot be the subject matter of such a criminal complaint.

We are not satisfied with the truth of the claim.

We have reasons to believe that the vehicle which was already damaged in Chennai floods on December 2, 2015 may be used for a fresh claim as if damaged in floods on August 16, 2018. The wreck appears to be used as a wreck without repairs," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)