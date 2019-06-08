17 Darjeeling councillors join BJP

Seventeen councillors of the municipality joined the BJP Saturday, giving the saffron party a majority in the local body, told reporters.

Addressing a press conference when the councillors were formally inducted in the party, accused of using police to harass the elected members and their supporters.

"Our battle to save democracy in the state continues. People's mandate went against the in the Lok Sabha polls, but she is now using 'police raj' to harass BJP workers and supporters," he said.

In the 32-member municipality, the now enjoys a majority, he said, noting that two seats are vacant in the body.

The BJP will organise a big demonstration in the hill state in the coming days, added.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the party's incharge for the state, also targeted Banerjee for her alleged attack on various institutions.

MP said police have been harassing BJP members in the region for the loss the suffered in the state, especially in north Bengal.

The BJP has won 18 of the state's 42 seats, its best ever show, while the TMC won 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)