In blow to Mamata, 3 MLAs, 60 councillors from Bengal join BJP (Roundup)

In a huge blow to Mamata Banerjee, two Trinamool MLAs and more than 60 councillors joined the BJP here on Tuesday along with a CPI-M MLA, with BJP veteran predicting many more defections.

The dramatic development, just five days after the breached the Trinamool fortress, led to the saffron outfit taking control of three municipalities in the state from the ruling party.

Trinamool Congress-turned-BJP Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy, a two-term MLA from Bijpur constituency, from Bishnupur (Trinamool) and Debendra Roy of (CPI-M) were the MLAs who joined the BJP at the party headquarters here.

So did more than 60 councillors from the municipalities of Kanchrapara, and amid cries of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram".

As a result, all three Municipalities will now be ruled by the BJP.

Vijayvargiya, the BJP in-charge of and a party Secretary, asserted that more Trinamool leaders would join the saffron party soon.

Vijayvargiya said: "We will do a seven-phase programme of joining, just like the state saw elections in seven phases."

He said that every month more and more people will join the BJP. "Those who feel suffocated in the TMC because of Mamata want to join the BJP."

But he said that the BJP will be selective. "Not everyone will be allowed (to join). Only those eligible will be allowed."

He said his best wishes were with so that she remains the till 2021. "But if her 'karma' and people work like this, we cannot help."

Added Mukul Roy, once a right hand of and now in the BJP: "The way Bengal is going under the leadership of Vijayvargiya, all the TMC people will join the BJP. From June 1 or 2, you will see the queue of MLAs."

The BJP stunned the Trinamool by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats -- from just two bagged in 2014.

The councillors who embraced the BJP included 17 each from and municipalities and 29 from municipality. Some panchayat heads also walked over to the BJP.

A despondent admitted there was a "minor crisis" in the party but vowed to bounce back in the 2021 Assembly elections.

"The Lok Sabha vote was not based on any people-centric issue. Polarisation and 'Chowkidar' were the issues. It is a minor crisis for our party. It has faced bigger crises. We will bounce back," for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy said.

While campaigning in West Bengal, had said that 40 MLAs from the were in touch with him.

Reacting to Modi's claim, had boasted: "Nobody will go with you. Not even one "

