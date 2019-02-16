17-year-old boy shot at for eating eggs outside jewellery shop in Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was shot at for allegedly eating eggs with his friends in front of a jewellery shop in northeast Delhi's Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, they said.

The boy, Manish, was eating eggs with his friends in front of the shop which is owned by one The shop owner objected to the and others eating eggs and later called some persons who shot the boy, of Police (northeast) said.

was admitted to with one entry and exit wound in his chest, he said.

His condition is stated to be stable now, he added.

A case was registered and Verma was arrested. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

