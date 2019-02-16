Thousands bid emotional farewell to CRPF jawan in Kerala

Thousands of people bid a tearful adieu to CRPF jawan V V Vasanth Kumar, who was killed in the terror attack, as his mortal remains were laid to rest with full state honours at his native village in on Saturday.

The funeral was held at the family cemetery at Thrikkaipatta nere here.

K Alphons, state ministers E P Jayarajan, A K Saseendran and MLAs paid tribute to the (CRPF) jawan.

The mortal remains were brought to in a special aircraft and taken to Lakidi in district where the Kumar did his schooling.

Thousands including natives, friends, relatives, paid tribute to to Kumar at the Lakidi school.

Later, the mortal remains taken to his home village accompanied by hundreds of vehicles.

Friends, family and natives thronged the house of Kumar to pay their last respects.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five others injured Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

Kumar's cousin had told that following his promotion and battalion change, his brother had been posted to after his stint in and had come home to be with his family for a five-day holiday.

He had left for on February 8, after spending time with his family.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)