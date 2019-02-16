Bihar cadre IAS stands by families of CRPF martyrs

Moved by the tragedy that has befallen the family members of the two martyred CRPF personnel hailing from Bihar, an here Saturday came up with the offer of adopting a girl child of either besides raising funds for both bereaved families.

Inayat Khan, Sheikhpura, made an announcement to this effect at the collectorate here after all officials observed a two-minute silence for Sanjay Kumar Sinha and Ratan Thakur, who were cremated in their respective home districts of and Bhagalpur, respectively.

"We are going to open a in the name of welfare of the two CRPF martyrs. All officials of the collectorate have been requested to voluntarily contribute at least a day's salary into the same. The money so realized will be distributed among the two families as a small token of respect," Khan told reporters here.

The Agra-born 2012 batch also said I have asked my staff to get details of the two CRPF personnels families. I would like to take up the responsibility of education, marriage etc. of one girl child of either of them".

While Sinha has two daughters aged 22 and 19, Thakur has a four-year-old son and his wife is expecting their second child.

While Sinha was posted as a in the 176th battalion CRPF, Thakur was a with the 45th battalion of the central para military force. They died in the suicide attack at Pulwama in which claimed 40 lives.

