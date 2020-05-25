18 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, total rises to 388

Eighteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 388 in the state, officials said on Monday.

The new cases were reported from Ranchi district (10), Pakur (four), Garhwa (two), East Singhbhum (one) and Ramgarh (one), the officials said.

In Ranchi district, the 10 cases were reported from Silli area, they said.

Pakur Deputy Commissioner Kuldip Choudhary said the test report of swab samples of four persons - two men, a woman and a child - received late on Sunday night tested positive for the virus.

He said they were in a quarantine centre after returning from Surat in Gujarat.

Another person from East Singhbhum district's Chakulia area, who returned from Maharashtra on May 15, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to a district administration release.

Four persons have succumbed to the infection since the outbreak of the disease in the state on March 31.

