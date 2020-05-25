Let cabinet decide on resolution against chief secy: Punjab ministers to CM

Let the state cabinet take a call on the resolution against Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh for his unacceptable behaviour', two Punjab ministers learnt to have told Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

State ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Charanjit Singh Channi expressed the views at a meeting held at the CM's Siswan farmhouse near here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, official sources said.

The meeting came days after the CM held a lunch for cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Jalandhar Cantonment legislator Pargat Singh and Urmur MLA Sangat Singh Gilzian.

At that meeting, they had raised the issue of the chief secretary's behaviour with ministers during a meeting on May 9.

The CM had then assured them that he would look into the matter.

On Monday, it came up for discussion among other issues during the meeting with the CM.

When the chief minister asked how to resolve the issue, both Punjab minister learnt to have told him that the matter be taken to the cabinet for a decision.

Badal had also 'objected' to inviting the officer for the Monday meeting, citing that it will be embarrassing for them if he attended it, a minister said on the condition of anonymity.

The chief secretary was not called for the meeting.

The crisis was triggered after a showdown on May 9 between the two ministers and the officer at a meeting where the state's post-lockdown excise policy was being discussed.

After Channi opposed any relief for liquor vend owners, the official allegedly made some curt remarks.

Upset over it, Badal and Channi had walked out. Later, Badal and Channi had even announced not to attend any meeting where the chief secretary was present.

Badal had then said that his stand was unanimously supported by other ministers present there.

After this incident, the chief secretary was divested of the additional charge of Financial Commissioner, Taxation, and at least 10 Congress legislators led by Amarinder Singh Raja Warring sought a probe against him, blaming the officials for revenue loss.

