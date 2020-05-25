JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Let cabinet decide on resolution against chief secy: Punjab ministers to CM

COVID-19: Maha adds to Karnataka's tally; 93 new cases, death toll at 44
Business Standard

Palghar: VVMC staff above 55 can stay at home amid outbreak

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar 

The Vasai Virar Municipal

Corporation in Palghar district on Monday allowed civic staff above the age of 55 to stay at home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, in the process reversing an earlier diktat demanding 100 per cent attendance.

Vasai-Virar is the worst hit region in the district which, as on Sunday night, had 557 cases, including 21 deaths.

VVMC Additional Commissioner Ramesh Manale told PTI that staff above the 55 as well as those feeling sick may stay at home.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 21:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU