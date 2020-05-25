Palghar: VVMC staff above 55 can stay at home amid outbreak

The Vasai Virar Municipal



Corporation in Palghar district on Monday allowed civic staff above the age of 55 to stay at home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, in the process reversing an earlier diktat demanding 100 per cent attendance.

Vasai-Virar is the worst hit region in the district which, as on Sunday night, had 557 cases, including 21 deaths.

VVMC Additional Commissioner Ramesh Manale told PTI that staff above the 55 as well as those feeling sick may stay at home.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)