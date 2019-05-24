197 sitting MPs retain seats in 2019 LS polls

A total of 197 sitting MPs, including 27 women parliamentarians, from the 2014 polls have managed to retain their seats this

Kiren Rijiju, Jual Oram, Raja Mohan Singh, and are among over 145 sitting BJP MPs from across the country who have retained their seats.

saw 12 BJP MPs successfully retesting their fate, while Congress' lost. The had also fielded former BJP from Patna Sahib, Shatrughan Sinha, but he could not retain the seat.

Two sitting MPs were nominated by the JD(U), while three were fielded by LJP. All five of them won. Three RJD MPs were also renominated from the state, but had to face defeat.

Five sitting MPs retained their constituencies with record margins in the national capital.

In Andhra Pradesh, the had renominated nine of its MPs, but could retain only two of the seats, including Vijaywada and Guntur. The YSR party retained the Kadapa and Rajampet seats in the state.

saw two sitting MPs each from the BJP and in the fray. While the BJP duo won, the Congress ones lost. The All retained its seat.

The had renominated sitting P P from Lakshadweep and secured the seat in 2019 as well.

The CPI(M) had renominated its MPs from two seats in Tripura, but both of them lost to BJP.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) had renominated six of its MPs in Telangana, but could only retain two, while four of them lost to BJP.

The AIADMK had reposed its faith in seven sitting MPs in Tamil Nadu, but did not wrest a single seat among them. BJP's decision to renominate its also did not yield result despite the Modi wave.

In West Bengal, the had fielded 23 of its sitting MPs of which nine could not retain their constituencies. BJP had renominated its from the state, Babul Supriyo, who emerged victorious.

BJP fielded 16 sitting MPs in and all of them emerged victorious with comfortable margins. Similarly 14 of the 15 recontesting BJP MPs were successful in Maharashtra, while 15 of the sitting MPs retained their seats.

In Punjab, Congress had fielded three sitting MPs who won and two were fielded by While lost from Anandpur Sahib, Harsimrat Kaur Badal retained the Bathinda seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) only seat in the elections came from where its sitting MP retained the constituency.

While the BJD nominated four of its sitting MPs from Odisha, only two seats could be retained. The only BJP sitting MP from the state retained the Sundargarh seat.

from Shillong, also retained his seat.

From Goa, BJP had renominated both its sitting MPs. While Shripad Yasso Naik retained the North seat, Narendra lost from South seat.

The BJP had fielded 16 of its sitting MPs from and all of them retained their respective constituencies.

saw five BJP MPs retaining their constituencies, while Congress' could not retain the seat.

Two of the four sitting BJP MPs in recontested from their constituencies and retained the Mandi and Hamirpur seats.

In Jammu, BJP had renominated who retained the seat. While Anantnag's sitting MP and former lost the election, NC's retained the seat.

The BJP had renominated eight of its sitting MPs in and seven of them were successful. The Mukti Morcha had fielded two of its sitting MPs, but only one of them won.

All eight sitting MPs from BJP who were renominated from Karntaka won, while seven MPs fielded by Congress lost in the state.

No sitting MP sought re-election from Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)