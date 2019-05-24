'Japanese Messi' Kubo named in Copa America squad

Teenage sensation won his first senior call-up Friday when he was named in Hajime Moriyasu's squad for next month's Copa America in

The FC Tokyo midfielder, who was invited to Barcelona's youth academy as a pint-sized nine-year-old where he earned the nickname the "Japanese Messi", is one of no fewer than 17 uncapped players as look to build for next year's Tokyo

Kubo, 17, will also be available for Japan's home warm-up games against on June 5 and on June 9, Japanese officials said.

"Teams like the hosts will definitely be serious about winning," told

"But even though we are playing as guests we will have to match the desire of our opponents when we get on the pitch."



Moriyasu left big-name players such as Keisuke Honda, and out of his Asian Cup squad earlier this year when the Blue Samurai were beaten 3-1 in the final by in

"We are looking to bring in a new generation of players," Moriyasu said on Friday.

"It is important for them to get exposure of the game at this level."



face Chile, and in Group C at the Copa America, which kicks off on June 14.

"Many of the players are in the under-23 Olympic age range," added Moriyasu.

"This is a good opportunity for them to gain some valuable experience." forward Okazaki and were, however, retained by Moriyasu.

Qatar, who host the 2022 World Cup, will also take part, taking on Lionel Messi's Argentina, and in Group B.

