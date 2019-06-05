2,052 houses approved for construction under PMAY in Jammu

The and Kashmir government has decided to build 2,052 more houses in district under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY), said officials.

To be implemented by 2022, the PMAY envisages providing central assistance to urban local bodies and other agencies through states and union territories for rehabilitation of slum dwellers, using land as a resource through private participation.

Giving details of the decision, officials said under phase one of the PMAY scheme, 1,059 houses have been approved for construction in and R S Pura tehsil.

Of these, 684 houses have been geo-tagged, while the construction of 542 has been started, out of which 127 have been built up to the roof level, said

A total of 993 houses have been approved for construction in Arnia, Bishnah, Gho Manhasa, Khour, Jourian and Akhnoor tehsils in the next phase, he said.

Of these, 623 houses have been geo-tagged while 52 others have already been built, he said.

After reviewing the pace and progress in implementation of the programme, Kumar directed officials to complete the geo-tagging of all approved houses within 15 days and complete the construction work of 127 houses, which have been built up to roof level, by June-end.

Kumar also directed the officials to expedite the pace of work so that housing-for-all mission is completed in the state.

