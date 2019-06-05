Australia's Finch backs concussion subs in international cricket

says he would welcome the introduction of concussion substitutes in international

A report in Britain's newspaper said the International Council could allow concussion subs from October 1 this year.

At present, substitutes in international matches can only field and are not allowed to bat or bowl.

But a two-year trial of concussion substitutes in various domestic competitions around the world started in October 2017, allowing players to bat and bowl.

The issue was thrown into sharp relief at the ongoing in England and when batsman was struck on the head by a bouncer from England fast bowler and had to retire even though he was wearing a protective helmet.

He resumed his innings later on but was left out of the Proteas' second game, against Bangladesh, on medical grounds.

Finch said on Wednesday that he had no qualms with allowing replacement batsmen or bowlers to take over from a concussed at international level.

"I know that it has worked in in domestic cricket," the said at on Wednesday, a day before his side's match against the

The opening batsman added: "The last thing you want is people getting hit, obviously, but if there is, you also don't want the game to be determined by someone getting hit and then being out of the game. If that happens in the first over, that's a huge disadvantage."



In English domestic cricket the rule is that only like-for-like replacements are allowed, so a fast bowler cannot come in for an injured spinner.

"If everyone plays ball, I think it's a good decision," said Finch. "It's all about the safety of the and at the end of the day, the game of cricket isn't as important as someone's health.

