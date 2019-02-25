2 arrested for reporting false cases in Gr Noida

Two persons were arrested in Greater on Monday for allegedly reporting false cases of and at the emergency 100 number of police, officials said.

The accused, Pankaj, on February 23 informed police about a car robbery, but on probe it turned out that he had lied about the incident, a police said.

In the other incident, the accused, Ajay Kumar, on February 24 gave a tip-off to police about kidnapping, but his claim too turned out to be false, the said.

"Both the accused were arrested on Monday for reporting false cases on emergency number 100," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)