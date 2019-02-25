Assam CM lays foundation stone of Assam Police Academy

Sarbananda Monday said the has taken up a systematic approach to acquaint the police force with modern technological advancements for improving their capacity.

Laying the foundation stone of Police Academy in the campus of Police Training Centre here in district, said, "Training is the most important part in developing skill and ability of the police force. It enhances experience of the trainees, makes them more disciplined and improves their service quality".

"Keeping this in mind, our government has taken the step for establishment of Academy with advanced training infrastructure in the state," he said.

Appreciating the role of in upholding law and order in the state, urged its personnel to work with more commitment to earn greater confidence of the people and called upon the police force to work as a team.

Expressing confidence that the proposed Academy would help in building the trainees as quality human resource, he emphasised on improving police-public relationship for better policing in the state.

Stating the new generation gives more importance to quality thinking and good behaviour, he observed that the Academy would fulfill the requirements of developing soft skills amongst the police force in the days to come.

CMD of Housing Board Anil Kumar Jha, of Police Kuladhar Saikia and Additional Chief Secretary in charge of Home Department Kumar Sanjay Krishna also spoke on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)