TDP in AP copying TRS govt schemes, alleges TRS leader

The TDP government in Andhra Pradesh copied schemes being implemented by the TRS government in Telangana, TRS working president K T Rama Rao alleged Monday.
"Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) abuses us everyday. But, he copies all our schemes.
We introduced 'Rythu Bandhu' two years ago, suddenly he remembered farmers since election are coming near. He says 'Annadata Sukhibhava' (the AP government's welfare scheme for farmers)," the TRS leader said, addressing a gathering here.
The other schemes of AP government like 'Anna Canteens' and 'Pasupu Kumkuma' were also copied from the Telangana governments schemes, he alleged.
The TRS governments investment support scheme for farmers, 'Rythu Bandhu', provided inspiration to states like West Bengal, Orissa and also the NDA government, he had said earlier.
The TRS and TDP have been bitter rivals and the latter contested the recent Assembly polls in Telangana in alliance with the Congress and other parties.
