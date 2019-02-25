TDP in AP copying TRS govt schemes, alleges TRS leader

The TDP government in Andhra Pradesh copied schemes being implemented by the TRS government in Telangana, TRS working K T alleged Monday.

"Chandrababu Naidu ( Chief Minister) abuses us everyday. But, he copies all our schemes.

We introduced 'Rythu Bandhu' two years ago, suddenly he remembered farmers since election are coming near. He says 'Annadata Sukhibhava' (the AP government's welfare scheme for farmers)," the said, addressing a gathering here.

The other schemes of AP government like 'Anna Canteens' and 'Pasupu Kumkuma' were also copied from the governments schemes, he alleged.

The TRS governments investment support scheme for farmers, 'Rythu Bandhu', provided inspiration to states like West Bengal, and also the NDA government, he had said earlier.

The TRS and TDP have been bitter rivals and the latter contested the recent Assembly polls in in alliance with the and other parties.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)